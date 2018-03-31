These days, a picture has the possibility to mean a million different things, or, quite frankly, it could mean nothing at all. When it comes to a recent snapshot of Young Thug posing with Childish Gambino, the buzzing Internets hope that the former applies.

Yesterday (March 30), Young Thug took to his Instagram to post a picture of the two ATLiens. The caption succinctly read, “Watch this…”

Watch this… A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

What exactly is it that fans should be watching out for? Will it be a live event in their hometown? Will it be a song? An entire project? Maybe it’s for a fashion collaboration, since they’re both coincidentally donning Gucci ensembles.

The likely assumption, however, is that Thugger will make a comical cameo appearance on Donald Glover’s hit TV show, Atlanta. Last season, Migos and their music made quite the appearance on the show and the placement (and shout out) bolstered their profile ten-fold. Either way, we’re on the edge of our couches waiting for the big reveal.