Singers and actresses Chloe x Halle brought stylings from their debut album The Kids Are Alright to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The sisters performed their single “Happy Without Me,” which appears on the LP, out today (Mar. 23). The track features Joey Bada$$, who was not in attendance for the performance. The duo stood, swayed and crooned on the circular stage in the hazy room, keeping the crowd entertained with their magnetic voices.

“Our debut album The Kids Are Alright means so much to us,” said the girls. “This is three years of self-discovery, vulnerability, and growth, all put into one album.”

If you can recall, the Atlanta-bred singers were discovered by Beyonce after posting song covers on YouTube. They were signed to Queen Bey’s imprint Parkwood, and released an EP (2016’s Sugar Symphony) and a mixtape (2017’s The Two of Us). They also opened for the superstar on the European leg of the Formation World Tour, and were featured in her Lemonade visual album.

The twosome can also be found on the Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish. They star as Jazz and Sky, twins on the college track team who befriend Zoey Johnson (played by Yara Shahidi).

Check out their performance below.