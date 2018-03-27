GRAMMY-winning R&B star Chris Brown is hitting the road. The Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour will kick off Tuesday, June 19 at the Seattle White River Amphitheatre, and will encompass 27 cities through the beginning of August. In support of his eighth studio album of the same name, the R&B singer also announced supporting acts 6LACK, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid would perform on select dates.

With a whopping 45 tracks, Heartbreak on a Full Moon was met with lukewarm reception by critics in large part due to its length, but still debuted in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 albums chart, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA in February. (The Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas Deluxe Edition pushed the envelope even further with 57 tracks.)

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, March 30 at 10am via Livenation. See Brown’s tweet announcing the tour below.

TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour with @HERMusicx @6LACK, and @richthekid! Presales start 3/28 at 12pm local time. Get more info at https://t.co/YBSkEjenf0 pic.twitter.com/S5MDYDBoWb — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 27, 2018

