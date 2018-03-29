Chris Brown is facing serious allegations once again. Many are accusing the singer of allegedly abusing a new woman after photos of him seemingly choking her surfaced online. While the pics may look sinister, CB and his legal team say it was merely “horseplay,” and they’re coming after whoever leaked them.

The photos were reportedly released on social media on Monday (Mar. 26), TMZ reports. They were reportedly taken during a party at the “Freaky Friday” artist’s rental home during the Ultra Festival in Miami. In the series of shots, Breezy appears to have his hands wrapped around the unidentified female’s neck. Another woman who has her back turned to the camera, appears to be trying to stop the encounter, although her intentions are obviously unclear. In other photos however, the woman appears to be smiling while Chris touches her neck, possibly suggesting it was all fun and games.

Following outrage over the leaked photos, Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos released a statement to TMZ, confirming the incident was not of malicious intent. “She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed,” Geragos said. “Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable.” TMZ reports that Brown and the woman also corroborated the claims.

Chris Brown previously completed 5 years of probation following a 2009 incident in which he abused his then-girlfriend Rihanna. He was also previously accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

See the controversial photos below.