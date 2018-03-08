Remember that track from the 2004 comedy, White Chicks? Well, if you need a little memory jog, the single was called “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. It’s probably been awhile since you heard that song, but Chris Brown attempted to highlight its greatness in honor of International Women’s Day. But instead, he got completely shut down by Carlton.

Breezy reportedly posted an image of Vanessa from her “A Thousand Miles” music video on Instagram on Mar. 8, in order to celebrate the song’s impact. “MOOD. THIS SONG LIT FOREVERm he wrote, tagging Carlton in the post. While CB seemed to be complimenting the track, Carlton wasn’t too pleased with the shoutout.

After catching wind of the post, Carlton responded: “I feel compelled to draw line.” The comment most likely was in reference to not wanting to be associated with an artist who has a history of violence and domestic abuse against women.

Following her disapproval, Brown combated her comment, stating that Carlton “felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today” when all he was trying to do was celebrate good music. He later deleted his original post and replaced it with a memorable scene from the White Chicks movie.

