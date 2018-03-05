After sharing a collaboration, “Stranger Things,” with Joyner Lucas last week, Chris Brown returns with new music visuals for his latest single, “Tempo,” a song from his 45-song Heartbreak on a Full Moon effort.

Here, Chris Breezy and his dancers bring excitement to a dull neighborhood. Looking like zombies complete with face paint, the 28-year-old singer and his dancers perform in the streets on top of top of a truck that looks like it was taken out of a scary movie.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon is Brown’s eighth solo studio album, and originally reached gold status just a week following its release on Nov. 8, 2017. Now, Heartbreak on a Full Moon is certified platinum, according to RIAA.

In related Chris Brown news, the R&B singer took to social media to wish his ex-girlfriend Rihanna a happy birthday. However, RiRi fans had mixed reactions. Many Rihanna fans are still upset over Chris Brown’s well-publicized 2009 domestic abuse case against Rihanna.

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Rihanna said that she was no longer friends with Chris Brown and two aren’t friends anymore.

Also, Brown is also currently working on a joint mixtape with R&B singer Jacquees.

Watch the video above.