The release of FOX’s puzzling special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, has done little to soften the damning legacy of Simpson, but it has reminded us of the genius that is Mr. Chris Rock.

On Sunday (Mar. 11), the network released a 2006 interview in which the disgraced athlete “hypothetically” confessed to the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. Speaking with publishing mogul Judith Regan, the conversation was later turned into a ghostwritten book, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer in 2007.

Before the network decided to finally air the interview, Rock was steps ahead of them. Fans of the comedic legend fondly remember The Chris Rock Show that aired from 1997 to 2000. The HBO production featured celebrity guests and brilliant takes on race, social norms and of course, O.J. Simpson jokes. For it’s pilot episode, Rock interviewed the late Johnny Cochran and included a bit about Simpson confessing the crimes by way of an instructional VHS (remember those) release.

“Hey, who can forget the time O.J. came by to sell his instructional video tape, I Didn’t Kill My Wife, But If I Did, Here’s How I’d Do It?” Crazy,” Rock joked.

The piece of comedic gold is just another eerie joke made reality, like the The Simpsons predicting Donald Trump’s presidency.

Meanwhile, the airing of the interview included takes from host Soledad O’Brien, prosecutor Christopher Darden, Regan, Nicole’s friend Eve Shakti Chen, Jim Clemente (retired FBI head) and Rita Smith (spokeswoman for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence).

Simpson mentions small recollections of the incident including the moment he held a knife in his hand and “Charlie” (a figment of his imagination) speaking to him.

The special was met with mixed reviews since the interview was used to address the underlying domestic violence Brown faced with O.J.

Instead of watching that, check out the very hilarious (and not exploitative) pilot episode of The Chris Rock show above.

