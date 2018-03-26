As our whiteboard continues to fill with conspiracy theories about who would dare put their teeth on Beyonce’s bronze highlighted cheek, a trusted source has peered through the shadows with details on the culprit.

Per her chat with GQ, Tiffany Haddish went a little further into her story behind her infamous selfie with the singer, with claims that an actress who happened to be under the influence bit her in the face. “Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bi**h’ – and snatched him.’ Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bi**h just bit Beyoncé?’” she said Monday (Mar. 26). While this prevented the actress from getting a beat down from Haddish, it’s open the online floodgates on possible suspects.

There are some usual ones according to Chrissy Teigen. The businesswoman and Queen of Twitter thought long a few hours and hard about just who it could be. “I can only think of one person who would do this, but I cannot say,” she tweeted. “But she….is the worst.”

After Bey’s close friend and actress Gwyneth Paltrow was deemed a suspect, Teigen quickly shot down the idea. Because Hollywood and friends in high places exist, Teigen was able to figure out the culprit, but doesn’t plan on telling us anytime soon.

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

“My initial guess was wrong,” she tweeted. “The real person? I never would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH.”

That of course has left the Beyhive in detective mode with other faux suspects like Jennifer Lawrence and Lena Dunham.

The night of the party Haddish and Bey attended was actually a wrap up of Jay’s 4:44 tour in Los Angeles. Some celebrities at the after-party included Michael B. Jordan, Jerrod Carmichael but we’re still scratching our heads on this one.

Please email tips to fill our white board at [email protected]

