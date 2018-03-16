Pro Era’s Chuck Strangers long-awaited debut album, Consumers Park, has finally hit the market. This effort comes after singles “Style Wars,” featuring Joey Bada$$, and the soulful, yet gritty “Peaceful” featuring Issa Gold.

Consumers Park, a section in Brooklyn, comes with 14 songs, totaling just over forty-four minutes, and features Strangers Pro Era brothers Joey Bada$$ and Kirk Knight, and fellow Flatbush, Brooklyn native Issa Gold. Staying true to the Pro Era’s positive energy, Consumers Park is packed with a ’90s era-feel and finds the rapper/producer spewing forth both mental elevation, as well as raw that head-knocking raw shit.

Some may know Chuck Strangers as Pro Era’s in-house producer, but the multitalented artist has been rapping just as long as he’s been crafting brooding instrumentals. He was featured on early Pro Era cuts like “FromdaTomb,” and “Suspect.”

Strangers recently spoke with Billboard about his debut album as well as MCing.

“Well, I was always an MC. Pro Era met me rapping, you know what I mean? I wasn’t doing one or the other,” Chuck said to Billboad. “As soon as I started making beats I was rapping. It just took me some time to get better at rapping. When I met Joey and the rest of Pro Era I realized I wasn’t as good as them at rapping or whatever so I was just honestly getting in where I fit in. I thought, “Alright, they like my beats, so fuck it.” They liked my raps too. They encouraged me to rap more and more.”

Stream Consumers Park below.