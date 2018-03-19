Cirque Du Soleil Performer Dies During Show In Tampa

An aerialist in Tampa, Fla.’s Cirque Du Soleil show fell to his death during a performance on Saturday night (Mar. 17).

Yann Arnaud, a 38-year-old performer in Cirque Du Soleil’s VOLTA, fell onto the stage after his hand slipped during a routine on the double rings. According to audience goers, there were streamers coming down from the roof for this particular routine.

“One of the guys lost his grip and fell from the streamer down to the floor,” said audience member Ben Maldonado. “The other performers, everybody just stopped on stage and were just pretty much in shock like we were.”

Arnaud, who is originally from Champigny-sur-Marne, France, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained from his fall. Tampa police report that he fell about 20 feet. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him.”

In response to the tragedy, Cirque cancelled the remaining two shows in Tampa. They have been compliant with authorities, offering “full and transparent collaboration…as they look into the circumstances of this accident.”