Mickhal Garrett needed to be consoled while in court Tuesday (March 13) after Sierra Day and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis were charged with aggravated murder in the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day Garrett.

“You killed my **** daughter,” Garrett screamed in court. “You hurt my baby.”

Garrett said he tried his best to retain full custody of his daughter from his daughter’s mother, Sierra when he suspected she was being abused.

“I did everything in my power to let them know I was a stand up dad and that my daughter was being harmed and abused at home and this was an emergency.” Garrett said.

Cleveland police and paramedics were called to an apartment complex on Lakeshore Boulevard Sunday (March 11) after receiving a 911 call that a child was unresponsive. Aniya was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The hospital reported her death as a suspected murder, and a medical examiner confirmed the suspicion.

Aniya’s day care teacher said she filed reports suspecting Aniya was being abused and in one incident said the 4-year-old told her “mommy hit me.”

Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services revealed they conducted three investigations while Aniya was alive and an open investigation is still underway.

Day and Lewis are being held on $1 million bond each.

Speaking on behalf of the family, LaTasha Cunard described Aniya as a “awesome sweetheart.” Cunard however didn’t hold back when describing the type of retribution she hopes Aniya’s mother and boyfriend experience behind bars.

“They should stay in jail for the rest of their life, and they shouldn’t eat; they should starve and they should get burned and anything else, whatever they did to her is what they should do.”