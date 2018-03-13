Brianna Brochu, the former University of Hartford student who was accused of smearing a used tampon on her roommates book bag, as well as contaminating and tampering with other items that didn’t belong to her, received a special kind of probation and no jail time for her actions.

According to the Hartford Courant former roommate Chennell “Jazzy” Rowe didn’t oppose the accelerated rehabilitation. Brochu will have to perform 200 hours of community service which includes 50 hours at a literacy center located in the Greater Hartford, and 50 at a special service group. If Brochu completes these hours and doesn’t commit anymore crimes, the charges of breach of peace and criminal mischief will be removed from her criminal record.

Brochu is also required to have no contact with Rowe and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Rowe said she was traumatized by Brochu’s actions, which she called as “acts of hate” and says she finds it difficult to trust others. “By giving her this second chance, I hope she will change her ways and finds love for all mankind no matter what race,” Rowe said.

Brochu’s lawyer Thomas Stevens, apologized on Brochu’s behalf and told the court he directed her not to apologize sooner out of fear it may result in a civil litigation. Stevens continued and said Brochu has been expelled from The University of Hartford and fired from her job. She has since found another job and is working to pay him.