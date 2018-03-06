Stacey Dash had everyone a little shook when she filed paperwork on Feb. 26 to run for Congress in California. However, Compton mayor Aja Brown is not here for the antics and has reportedly considered running against the actress.

Sources tell TMZ Tuesday (Mar. 6) Brown is preparing to announce her run for office in the 44th district on Thursday (Mar. 8). Brown, who at 31 made history as the youngest mayor ever elected in the City of Compton, had no intentions of running for the position last week. That changed after a number of California Congressional delegation members contacted Brown and urged her to run against Dash for the House of Representatives seat.

The Clueless actress (no pun intended) previously hinted via Twitter that “a number of people online and off” suggested she run for political office.

But Dash has stiff competition. The now 35-year-old is a pillar in Compton as she has launched several community initiatives as well as policy changes to break the school-to-prison pipeline. Her presence helped to drop the homicide rate by 50 percent between 2014 and 2015. Brown also praises people who come from Compton, like Kendrick Lamar, who she granted a key to the city.

Recently, Brown hosted a screening of A Wrinkle in Time to the children of Compton with Ava DuVernay. Because Compton doesn’t have a movie theater, Disney created a pop-up at the city’s community center, allowing children to see the first public screening.

I asked @Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton. They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too. pic.twitter.com/grzHoRJAHX — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Dash has been vocal about her conservative views. After it was revealed she voted for Mitt Romney in 2012, the 51-year-old became more outspoken about her conservative points. She became a political contributor on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” series, where she decried the existence of BET and Black History Month. She’s also expressed her support of the second amendment. Shortly after the Orlando nightclub shooting massacre, Dash suggested guns should be given to “good guys” so they’re prepared for a mass shooting.