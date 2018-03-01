March is Women’s History Month, which gives us 31 days to celebrate the contributions, successes and overall incredible energy brought by women throughout history. What better way to celebrate the unsung heroes of the rap game than to countdown the top 10 female rap collaborations?

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) of the Empire State’s 8th District revealed on Twitter that he’s dropping his top 10 list honoring femcees to celebrate the month. For the first ten days of March, Rep. Jeffries will release his picks.

“In honor of Women’s History Month, will drop my TOP TEN list of Dopest Female MC Collaborations of All Time beginning tomorrow #StraightOuttaCongress,” wrote Mr. Jeffries Wednesday (Feb. 28). He attached a collage of female rappers and R&B stars in his post, which featured pictures of Lil’ Kim, Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, Queen Latifah, Young M.A., Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and more.

This is a step forward in Jeffries’ initiative to bring the Music Modernization Act to the House of Representatives, “which will help ensure that artists, songwriters and creators will be fairly compensated for their music,” he wrote on his Medium page.

“Shirley Chisholm demonstrated that women can excel with might and power in Washington,” he continued. “On these groundbreaking Hip Hop collaborations, often while competing against other rap icons, the phenomenal female MC performances on the TOP TEN list show the world what Black Girl Magic is all about.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the Brooklyn and Queens representative gave props to the N.Y. bred music genre. In early-2017, he rapped the lyrics to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” on the House floor, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Brooklynite’s death.

We can’t wait to see what collabos are in his top 10.