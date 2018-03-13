Craig Mack officially left the music industry in the late ’90s after the release of his sophomore album Operation: Get Down, but still remained close to his hip-hop friends and supporters. As the news spreads about Craig’s untimely passing, the powerful words and unique flows of the Jersey born, New York bred rapper resonates even more with fans.

What many don’t know is that Craig was working on new music before he died. Today (Mar. 13), New York rap pioneer Erick Sermon revealed that he was just finishing up the former Bad Boy rapper’s forthcoming album. We hope and pray the project will one day get a posthumous release.

“I cannot believe this dude is gone,” wrote DJ Scratch, who served as a musical mentor to Craig. “He just reached out a couple of weeks ago for me to speak on his documentary about his life. Because Craig was my rodie on tour. He would set up & break down my turntables every night on tour. Rest In Peace Lil Bro.”

In his memory, we took a look back at his overlooked 2017 project The Mack Sessions — which features new and unreleased tracks. As you keep the “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)” video on repeat today, dive into the 18-track album.

The Mack Sessions is available on Spotify and all other streaming services. Physical copies of the album are also available for purchase on Amazon.