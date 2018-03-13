Rest In Peace: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Craig Mack
The music world was stunned by the news of former Bad Boy artist Craig Mack’s passing. The 46-year-old, who was well-known for his 1994 hit, “Flava In Your Ear,” died of heart failure on Monday (Mar. 12). According to producer Alvin Toney, Mack was sick for some time and was “ready” for whatever was to come.
The hip-hop community took to social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram to memorialize the Diddy protégé in the best way they could. Musicians from Biz Markie to Juicy J to LL Cool J sent their condolences to his loved ones.
“Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends,” wrote LL. “It was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that. #RIPCraigMack“
“Thank You For Making One Of The Most Influential Songs Of My Youth,” wrote Evidence on Twitter, while Funkmaster Flex took to Instagram to write “Rest In Peace! Good brother…” in the caption of a picture of the late musician.
Take a look at some of the hip-hop world’s reactions below. Rest in peace Craig Mack.
I am so sad to hear about the passing of Craig Mack. You cannot over emphasize the importance that “Flava In Ya Ear” had on hip hop!
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 13, 2018
RIP Craig Mack. His “Flava In Ya Ear” was Bad Boy’s first hit and it was a monster. It dominated 1994. Mack’s lisp added something ineffable and ill to the record. Made it a little more messy and more raw and more hiphop.
— Touré (@Toure) March 13, 2018
Craig Mack. Thank You For Making One Of The Most Influential Songs Of My Youth. Rest In Peace.
— Evidence. (@Evidence) March 13, 2018
I’m devastated over the news of Craig Mack.. We just finishing up his new album.. smh.. Rest in Power Craig…
— Erick Sermon (@iAmErickSermon) March 13, 2018
R.I.P. to a true legend who never got his just due. As a kid I used to jam “Flava in Your Ear” and 20 years later I still bump the cassette in the van on tour. He’s left us too soon but his music will live on forever. RIP CRAIG MACK #RIPCraigMack https://t.co/165CAwrcHL
— Reggie Sears (@reggiesears) March 13, 2018
Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack
— LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018
Craig Mack. Thank You For Making One Of The Most Influential Songs Of My Youth. Rest In Peace.
— Evidence. (@Evidence) March 13, 2018
RIP Craig Mack THE LEGEND 🙏🏿
— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) March 13, 2018
Rest In Peace Craig Mack. 🏽🙏🏽
— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 13, 2018
RIP Craig Mack, Bad Boy’s first album artist. He had two perfect singles and the platonic rap remix. That’s more than most. May he kick that ol’ robotic, futuristic, George Jetson crazy shit in the infinite. pic.twitter.com/yjoHjIH00Z
— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) March 13, 2018
#RIP #CraigMack 1971-2018 The man who rapped “Whatcha gonna do When God Comes?” has unfortunately passed away yesterday on March 12, 2018 Several reliable sources have contacted me saying that it is true that #CraigMack passed away yesterday, March 12. I’ll tell you what’s so disappointing about his passing away… about 3 months ago or so, I finally got ahold of him and we talked on the phone for over an hour. Most of the call was me trying to persuade him to start making music again. He felt like after giving his life to God that maybe he shouldn’t rap again. I begged him and explained to him that he had every right to still praise God through his music. I told him that as long as it was genuine and not a blasphemous gimmick, he could still reach souls and spread his message. Finally, he gave in and said “Ok Mo Bee, i’ll do it.” I sent him 5 or 6 tracks and then I never heard back from him. I made a follow-up call and still no Craig. Maybe he knew he was about to die but just didn’t want to tell me. One of the reliable sources I spoke to not long ago tonight told me that he had told somebody “I’m not gonna be here much longer.” God rest his soul. Now I’m thinking about the record we recorded together called “When God Comes.” He wanted to be ready. That was always on his mind. I pray that today he has finally made it into the Kingdom Of Heaven because that’s all that mattered to him. I’m so in denial. Can’t believe he’s gone. Bless you, my brother. No more suffering. No more pain. The Lord has called you home and finally said well done. EMB
1994, lunch.
Me: I don’t get Flava In Ya Ear. He’s behind the beat.
My friend @evanhr: Or maybe Craig Mack has a new flow, and your brain literally isn’t ready for it.
Me: …
*5 hours later*
Me: KICKIN..MAD…FLAVA…IN YA EARRRR
*Evan was right*#RIPCraigMack
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 13, 2018
The song FLAVOR IN YA EAR will live on forever I Only met Craig Mack a couple times back in the mid 90”s & when I did he was hecka cool his rap style & swag was unmatched Sad to hear this news #RIPCraigMack
— E40 The Counselor (@E40) March 13, 2018
Put 2 fingers up if you have played “Flava In Ya Ear” by Craig Mack at least once today already. I got this joint on REPEAT. R.I.P Mr. Mack.
— Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) March 13, 2018
With deepest sympathy, our hearts are with Craig Mack’s loved ones & fans. One of the original Bad Boy family members who is also one of the best of the Golden Era. Rest in power King! #RIPCraigMack #BadBoy4Life pic.twitter.com/uGm50B6Qve
— Sean John (@seanjohn) March 13, 2018
Sad news. RIP to the legend, Craig Mack. pic.twitter.com/UZkab0hL8z
— Boi-1da.com (@boi1dacom) March 13, 2018
Rest in Beats Craig Mack
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 13, 2018
#rip to my man #craigmack On tour me Skoob & Mack used to smoke in the staircase together. One night we were going to burn one so we went by his room, no Mack. We asked everybody called every room still no Mack so we went on our way. We would always go to the very top of the hotel staircase to be out the way. So me & son are smoking when Skoob was like “shhhh you hear that?” I was like “hear what?” He said “It sounds like somebody is on the ROOF of the hotel howling & rhyming!” I was looking at Skoob like you need to chill with the erbs We went up some steps climbed a ladder opened the door to the roof & guess who was out there..#craigmack We looked at him like What the f#@k are you doing?!! He was like “I’m practicing my bars & I’m too loud for the room.” We were like “Hmmm this guy is different.” R.I.P my friend #gonetoosoon
craig mack 🙏🏿
— luke james (@whoisLukejames) March 13, 2018
“Just ……. like …….. Uninlab.” He won off top with the first three words. Rest In Peace Craig Mack. 😞
— PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) March 13, 2018
I’m so saddened to get a text about Craig Mack😞 I am grateful to have worked with him on this song on the Dangerous Minds soundtrack & he was so kind funny & Talented 🙌🏾 Rest peacefully Craig🙏🏾 https://t.co/RJy4bqdeP1
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 13, 2018
RIP CRAIG MACK
— Count Rackula aka 2Cup Shakur aka Durt Cobain aka. (@MeechIsDEAD) March 13, 2018
Craig Mack, you were the first artist to release music on Bad Boy and gave us our first hit. You always followed your heart and you had an energy that was out of this world. You believed in me and you believed in Bad Boy. I will never forget what you did for hip-hop. You inspired me and will continue to inspire us. We will always love you. #badboy4life #ripcraigmack