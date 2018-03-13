The music world was stunned by the news of former Bad Boy artist Craig Mack’s passing. The 46-year-old, who was well-known for his 1994 hit, “Flava In Your Ear,” died of heart failure on Monday (Mar. 12). According to producer Alvin Toney, Mack was sick for some time and was “ready” for whatever was to come.

The hip-hop community took to social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram to memorialize the Diddy protégé in the best way they could. Musicians from Biz Markie to Juicy J to LL Cool J sent their condolences to his loved ones.

“Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends,” wrote LL. “It was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that. #RIPCraigMack“

“Thank You For Making One Of The Most Influential Songs Of My Youth,” wrote Evidence on Twitter, while Funkmaster Flex took to Instagram to write “Rest In Peace! Good brother…” in the caption of a picture of the late musician.

Take a look at some of the hip-hop world’s reactions below. Rest in peace Craig Mack.

I am so sad to hear about the passing of Craig Mack. You cannot over emphasize the importance that “Flava In Ya Ear” had on hip hop! — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 13, 2018

RIP Craig Mack. His “Flava In Ya Ear” was Bad Boy’s first hit and it was a monster. It dominated 1994. Mack’s lisp added something ineffable and ill to the record. Made it a little more messy and more raw and more hiphop. — Touré (@Toure) March 13, 2018

Craig Mack. Thank You For Making One Of The Most Influential Songs Of My Youth. Rest In Peace. — Evidence. (@Evidence) March 13, 2018

I’m devastated over the news of Craig Mack.. We just finishing up his new album.. smh.. Rest in Power Craig… — Erick Sermon (@iAmErickSermon) March 13, 2018

R.I.P. to a true legend who never got his just due. As a kid I used to jam “Flava in Your Ear” and 20 years later I still bump the cassette in the van on tour. He’s left us too soon but his music will live on forever. RIP CRAIG MACK #RIPCraigMack https://t.co/165CAwrcHL — Reggie Sears (@reggiesears) March 13, 2018

Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018

Craig Mack. Thank You For Making One Of The Most Influential Songs Of My Youth. Rest In Peace. — Evidence. (@Evidence) March 13, 2018

RIP Craig Mack THE LEGEND 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) March 13, 2018

Rest In Peace Craig Mack. 🏽🙏🏽 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 13, 2018

RIP Craig Mack, Bad Boy’s first album artist. He had two perfect singles and the platonic rap remix. That’s more than most. May he kick that ol’ robotic, futuristic, George Jetson crazy shit in the infinite. pic.twitter.com/yjoHjIH00Z — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) March 13, 2018

1994, lunch.

Me: I don’t get Flava In Ya Ear. He’s behind the beat.

My friend @evanhr: Or maybe Craig Mack has a new flow, and your brain literally isn’t ready for it.

Me: …

*5 hours later*

Me: KICKIN..MAD…FLAVA…IN YA EARRRR

*Evan was right*#RIPCraigMack — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 13, 2018

The song FLAVOR IN YA EAR will live on forever I Only met Craig Mack a couple times back in the mid 90”s & when I did he was hecka cool his rap style & swag was unmatched Sad to hear this news #RIPCraigMack — E40 The Counselor (@E40) March 13, 2018

Put 2 fingers up if you have played “Flava In Ya Ear” by Craig Mack at least once today already. I got this joint on REPEAT. R.I.P Mr. Mack. — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) March 13, 2018

With deepest sympathy, our hearts are with Craig Mack’s loved ones & fans. One of the original Bad Boy family members who is also one of the best of the Golden Era. Rest in power King! #RIPCraigMack #BadBoy4Life pic.twitter.com/uGm50B6Qve — Sean John (@seanjohn) March 13, 2018

Sad news. RIP to the legend, Craig Mack. pic.twitter.com/UZkab0hL8z — Boi-1da.com (@boi1dacom) March 13, 2018

Rest in Beats Craig Mack — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 13, 2018

craig mack 🙏🏿 — luke james (@whoisLukejames) March 13, 2018

“Just ……. like …….. Uninlab.” He won off top with the first three words. Rest In Peace Craig Mack. 😞 — PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) March 13, 2018

I’m so saddened to get a text about Craig Mack😞 I am grateful to have worked with him on this song on the Dangerous Minds soundtrack & he was so kind funny & Talented 🙌🏾 Rest peacefully Craig🙏🏾 https://t.co/RJy4bqdeP1 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 13, 2018