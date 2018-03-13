Rest In Peace: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Craig Mack

Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 - Sean John Fashion Week Party
CREDIT: Getty Images

The music world was stunned by the news of former Bad Boy artist Craig Mack’s passing. The 46-year-old, who was well-known for his 1994 hit, “Flava In Your Ear,” died of heart failure on Monday (Mar. 12). According to producer Alvin Toney, Mack was sick for some time and was “ready” for whatever was to come.

The hip-hop community took to social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram to memorialize the Diddy protégé in the best way they could. Musicians from Biz Markie to Juicy J to LL Cool J sent their condolences to his loved ones.

“Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends,” wrote LL. “It was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that. #RIPCraigMack

“Thank You For Making One Of The Most Influential Songs Of My Youth,” wrote Evidence on Twitter, while Funkmaster Flex took to Instagram to write “Rest In Peace! Good brother…” in the caption of a picture of the late musician.

Take a look at some of the hip-hop world’s reactions below. Rest in peace Craig Mack.

Rest In Peace! Good brother… #CraigMack …. Alvin Toney love my brother…

A post shared by FunkFlex (@funkflex) on

#RIP #CraigMack 1971-2018 The man who rapped “Whatcha gonna do When God Comes?” has unfortunately passed away yesterday on March 12, 2018 Several reliable sources have contacted me saying that it is true that #CraigMack passed away yesterday, March 12. I’ll tell you what’s so disappointing about his passing away… about 3 months ago or so, I finally got ahold of him and we talked on the phone for over an hour. Most of the call was me trying to persuade him to start making music again. He felt like after giving his life to God that maybe he shouldn’t rap again. I begged him and explained to him that he had every right to still praise God through his music. I told him that as long as it was genuine and not a blasphemous gimmick, he could still reach souls and spread his message. Finally, he gave in and said “Ok Mo Bee, i’ll do it.” I sent him 5 or 6 tracks and then I never heard back from him. I made a follow-up call and still no Craig. Maybe he knew he was about to die but just didn’t want to tell me. One of the reliable sources I spoke to not long ago tonight told me that he had told somebody “I’m not gonna be here much longer.” God rest his soul. Now I’m thinking about the record we recorded together called “When God Comes.” He wanted to be ready. That was always on his mind. I pray that today he has finally made it into the Kingdom Of Heaven because that’s all that mattered to him. I’m so in denial. Can’t believe he’s gone. Bless you, my brother. No more suffering. No more pain. The Lord has called you home and finally said well done. EMB

A post shared by Easy Mo Bee🐝 (@therealeasymobee) on

#rip to my man #craigmack On tour me Skoob & Mack used to smoke in the staircase together. One night we were going to burn one so we went by his room, no Mack. We asked everybody called every room still no Mack so we went on our way. We would always go to the very top of the hotel staircase to be out the way. So me & son are smoking when Skoob was like “shhhh you hear that?” I was like “hear what?” He said “It sounds like somebody is on the ROOF of the hotel howling & rhyming!” I was looking at Skoob like you need to chill with the erbs We went up some steps climbed a ladder opened the door to the roof & guess who was out there..#craigmack We looked at him like What the f#@k are you doing?!! He was like “I’m practicing my bars & I’m too loud for the room.” We were like “Hmmm this guy is different.” R.I.P my friend #gonetoosoon

A post shared by Krazy Drayz (@krazydrayz) on

Tags: craig mack, death, Flava In Your Ear, hip-hop, instagram, Twitter