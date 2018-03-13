The hip-hop community is mourning another loss. Former Bad Boy rapper Craig Mack, famously known for his 1994 hit “Flava In Ya Ear” died Monday night (March 12). Mack was 46 years old.

According to the New York Daily News, Mack’s cause of death was heart failure. He is survived by his wife and two adult children. Producer Alvin Toney who worked on Mack’s debut album Project: Funk Da World confirmed Mack’s death.

Toney spoke with Mack last week and the two were collaborating on a documentary about Mack’s life and his decision to leave fame to focus on religion.

“Nobody got to understand his story,” Toney said to the Daily News. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”

Toney said Mack later confided in him that he’d been sick for some time.

“He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord,” Toney said. “He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

Growing up in Long Island, Craig Mack dreamed of being as big a rapper as LL Cool J. His chance came when he met a young Sean Combs in a Manhattan nightclub. As legend has it, Combs, who was then solely known as Puff Daddy, told Mack he’d get signed if he was able to freestyle over a Mary J. Blige song. Mack did and soon he became part of the Bad Boy family.

Details concerning his funeral arrangements have not yet been revealed.