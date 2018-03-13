Craig Mack’s unforgettable “Flava In Ya Ear” — and its star studded remix — are undoubtedly his best known records to date, but the Bad Boy star was also a deadly freestyle emcee. Before his debut album, Project: Funk da World, was released Mack toured the world showing off his lyrical skills.

From New York to the U.K., Craig along with The Notorious B.I.G., hit the road in the mid ’90s to put Bad Boy Entertainment on the map. Together, they left a trail of scorched mics everywhere they went after conquering radio station after radio station in foreign territories.

As we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of the baddest Mack in the Big Apple, relive some of the late rapper’s best freestyle moments below.

1. “Live At Marley Marl’s With Tim Westwood” (2000)

2. “Funkmaster Flex Freestyle With The Notorious B.I.G.” (1995)

3. “Yo MTV Raps! Finale Episode” (1995)

4. “Toronto Rap City Freestyle” (1994)

5. “Tim Westwood Freestyle With The Notorious B.I.G” (1995)