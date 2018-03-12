Curren$y Celebrates His Success In “Game On Freeze” Video

Curren$y doesn’t feel the need to switch up his style for anyone especially his haters. After serving up the visuals for his Cardo & Sledgren produced single “Billy Ocean,” Spitta decided to revisit The Spring Collection once again to deliver his next short flick for “Game On Freeze.” In the song also produced by Sledgren, Curren$y brushes off all the negativity that gets thrown at him daily and boasts his own success in response.

“New studio built, fully equipped/I’m up in here ’round the clock wrappin’ bricks,” Spitta raps. “Me and Rich on the quest like Johnny and Hadji/Coupe Maserati, cop that for my downest mami’s.”

The video for the single off his recent mixtape further proves the NOLA native isn’t concerned about what negative people have to say. Director Yuset Pozo follows Spitta from the inside of his crispy Roll Royce Wraith into his brand new studio as he rolls up his joints and pops bottles of Rosé with a few beautiful women by his side. One would think that the average formula for today’s rap videos is overused and abused by now. However, as long as more money keeps flowing into his bank account, Curren$y isn’t interested in fixing what’s not broken.

While we wait for his upcoming album Back At Burnie’s coming soon, watch Curren$y’s new “Game On Freeze” video below.