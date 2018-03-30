It looks like Curren$y is in the cockpit sitting comfortably as the Jet Life general uses his latest mixtape, Parking Lot Music, to continue flooding fans with music. The nine-song mixtape is Curren$y’s second solo project of 2018. Yet, unlike his surprise tape, Spring Collection, Parking Lot Music was heavily promoted leaving fans anxious for its release. By containing Spitta’s signature flow in addition to features from E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and Casey Veggies, Parking Lot Music oozes the nostalgically cinematic feel that is characteristic of a Curren$y mixtape.

By dropping Parking Lot Music, Spitta only adds to the anticipation surrounding the unveiling of the second installment of his 2011 Weekend At Burnie’s mixtape series, Back At Burnie’s. The excitement that Curren$y can create despite his continuous onslaught of music is a testament to the rapper’s cultural significance.

Throughout his tenure, Curren$y has been signed to his native New Orleans record labels of No Limit and Young Money/Cash Money while building relationships with Dame Dash and his best friend, Wiz Khalifa. Through this nomadic journey, Curren$y not only amassed a cult-like following, but also ushered in a style that some will say has shifted the genre as a whole.

“[Wiz Khalifa’s] mom called it,” Curren$y described while recounting to the Drink Champs podcast the origins of the duo’s now famous friendship. “She said, ‘Everything y’all are saying right now is what these kids are about to be doing.’ She said it just like that. She said that they are going to rap like y’all, smoke papers, all that. In 2009… And that’s exactly how it panned out.”

