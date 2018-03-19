During a day where many students across the country marched in solidarity to remember the lives lost in the Parkland school shooting last month, we should have known there would be a less-than-stellar report to come out of the powerful moment.

32-year-old Aisha Evans reportedly stole a combined $180 out of three students’ backpacks during the National Student Walkout last week, according to CNN. Evans, who works as a custodian at Richland Northeast High School in South Carolina, was charged with three counts of petty larceny, and she was removed from her role at the institution.

Evans reportedly “went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags,” per the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“Evans was employed by Service Solutions. Richland School District Two contracts with Service Solutions to provide custodial services at schools and offices in the district,” said Richland Two Spokesperson Libby Roof.

The National Student Walkout was held on Mar. 14, exactly one month after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Many students at the Florida high school have spoken out against gun violence, and have even gone to the White House to discuss enacting stricter gun control laws with Donald Trump.