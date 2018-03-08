Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscar glow had everything to do with women–well Fenty Beauty to be exact.

Since the release of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, people have praised the singer for her inclusiveness with over 40 different shades of foundation. While many women of color have been ecstatic to finally be able to find a shade that suits them, Kaluuya is here to reciprocate the same excitement from the men.

Makeup artist Amber Amos admitted that the night of the 90h Academy Awards the Black Panther actor was wearing a shade from Fenty Beauty. In an interview with Billboard, Amos went thru Kaluuya’s Oscar’s makeup routine and which products she used to give the star a natural glow. Besides some products from Kiehl’s, Amos finished Kaluuya off with Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in shades 480 and 490.

“It’s so easy for someone of his skin tone to show up ashy or grey on a red carpet because of flash or a flashback from a product. That’s the most important thing; I want him to go out there and be golden, I want him to glow.” said Amos in the interview.

The 29-year-old definitely appeared to be regal for his best actor nomination in Get Out. Although Gary Oldman won the category for Darkest Hour, director Jordan Peele represented Get Out by winning “Best Original Screenplay.” Peele was the first black screenwriter to win the trophy in this category.

Fenty Beauty had some fun with the knowledge with some deleted social posts about the actor’s glow.

RiRi is said to be trying to further her empire by launching a lingerie line soon. The Barbadian beauty reportedly inked a partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group, a company that boasts successful brands like Fabletics, ShoeDazzle, Just Fab and more. Maybe she’ll even have some pieces for men.