Dave East doesn’t plan on putting his foot on the breaks anytime soon.

After dropping his short film The Hated with Nas, the Harlemite has dropped a handful of singles including his latest street tale “Peter Pan” and his most recent collaboration with Royce Da 5’9 and DJ Premier called “Era” off PRhyme 2. While he continues to cook up his debut album, the Def Jam Recordings/Mass Appeal rapper lets go of his next banger, “Set It Off.”

Unlike other previous records baring the same name, East’s rendition is a play on F. Gary Gray’s iconic film starring Vivica A. Fox, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. The beginning of the track produced by Buda, Grandz and Mike Kuz features audio from a very vital scene in the film between Cleo (Latifah), Stony (Smith) and Frankie (Fox and her crew of lady bandits. Then East unloads his ferocious bars as he makes all the moves in order to secure the bag by any means necessary.

“I’m from the trenches, you cannot imagine

I ride with my Ruger, I got me a cougar and she look just like Toni Braxton

Shark face, that’s an Aston, .45 got me saggin'”