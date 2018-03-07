Derez De’Shon Grabs DJ Envy, 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti For “Hardaway” Remix

The power of Derez De’Shon’s impactful street banger “Hardaway” has evolved fairly quick in the last six months. Since his Pain album first made waves back in August of 2017, the Cash Money signee has been living large off of the success of his smash hit “Hardaway,” which recently shot up to the #67 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

There have been other remixes to the song in the past from Mysonne and even Birdman & Toni Braxton. However, Derez decided to recruit an all-star lineup for the official “Hardaway” remix produced by the one and only London On Da Track. Fellow Commission Records signee DJ Envy brings the classic mixtape vibes to the radio-friendly record while Roc Nation’s Yo Gotti and 2 Chainz deliver their dank bars about the lessons they learned from their past struggles.

It’s interesting to hear how Gotti and Tity Boi flip the catchy hook to reflect the intense lessons they learned the hard way. De’Shon’s fresh remix is another example of how his buzzing single is affecting the culture. While we wait for more new music from the Atlanta spitter, push play on the official “Hardaway” remix below.