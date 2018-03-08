An unidentified NFL team is preparing to catch heat for a representative’s actions. According to USA Today, a recruiter reportedly asked NFL prospect Derrius Guice if he likes men, a question that warrants an infraction by the league.

The previous LSU running back shared the “crazy” revelation on SiriusXM’s “Late Hits” (Mar. 7), stating that he was also asked if his mother is a prostitute. “Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction…I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction,” he said. “I go in another room, they’ll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, ‘Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'”

Guice notes that he was warned beforehand about the questions he would encounter during the NFL Scouting Combine. Reportedly, this isn’t the first time a similar story has made headlines. Dallas Cowboys’ Dez Bryant was asked if his mother “sells herself,” per The Washington Post.

While the NFL ponders a possible investigation, the organization’s spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement to The Post that, “A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies.”