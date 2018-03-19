The term “black excellence” isn’t solely reserved for social media hashtags. In a new cover story for GQ, Diddy let readers in on a new app that he’s working on with JAY-Z that’ll serve as a hub for black businesses.

According to the feature, the Bad Boy Records leader said he wants to help keep the power of the black dollar within this lucrative community. “This is not about taking away from any other community. We’ll still go to Chinatown. We’ll still buy Gucci!” Diddy exclaimed. “But the application will make it possible for us to have an economic community. It’s about blacks gaining economic power.”

On his way to making it to the billionaires’ club as a member of the hip-hop community, Diddy also shared that the steadily popular genre and black culture keep his “can’t stop, won’t stop” mantra going since 25 years of his Bad Boy imprint. “I want to be an authentic, unapologetic warrior for black culture and the culture of the street and how it moves,” he said. “My thing is most importantly to change the narrative of the black race. I can’t relate to anything that isn’t about that.”

Since dealing with the recent loss of the first artist to release music on his label, Craig Mack, Diddy was also called upon to remember another figure and close friends within the rap world; that being Biggie Smalls. The 21st anniversary of his death occurred two weeks ago (Mar. 9), a moment that Diddy said he has yet to unpack, even with a therapist.

“I haven’t dealt with any of that yet,” he said. “I try to get into it, but…that’s something that just hurts so bad. That’s a time that’s still suppressed.” Read the full story here.