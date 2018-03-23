As stated by NBC News, entertainment mogul Diddy and NBA star Stephen Curry sought to “make history” by negotiating deals to own the Carolina Panthers. In December 2017, it was reported that the millionaires expressed interest in purchasing the NFL franchise as minority shareholders, and was even backed by former San Francisco 49er and activist Colin Kaepernick.

Now, with a bidding price reportedly set at $2.5 billion, Diddy and Curry allegedly backed out of the running, ESPN reports. The public figures were part of a group spearheaded by businessman Michael Rubin, but the Fanatics CEO opted out because of the high price tag. ESPN notes that’s a historic figure for the sale of a pro sports team which was once held by the NBA’s Houston Rockets ($2.2 billion). There’s still a chance the bid can go in Curry and Diddy’s favor, but that’s if the sum is to Rubin’s approval.

To get a wave of support from social media users, Diddy previously posted a video on Instagram to express his unwavering interest in owning the Panthers. “There are NO AFRICAN AMERICAN MAJORITY OWNERS IN THE NFL!!!! I WOULD LIKE TO BUY THE CAROLINA PANTHERS!!!” Diddy wrote. “Spread the word. Tell the world! No joke.”

NBC News cites businessman Reggie Fowler as the first African-American person to seek out ownership of a pro sports team, that being the Minnesota Vikings. Fowler solely took the title of “limited partner.”