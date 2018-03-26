Last week, DJ Esco announced that he has a new album, Kolorblind, on the way. The project is slated to be released on Friday. But today (Mar. 26), Esco recruited Future and TDE’s ScHoolboy Q for the project’s first single, “Code of Honor.”

With Esco’s signature synths blaring over the backdrop, Super Future and ScHoolboy take turns riding the snapping instrumental as they rap about a variety of boastful topics like money, sex and crime.

“I want sack the baddest/I want to know if you tatted/I wanna know if you ratting/Creep on the low like assassins/Trips you never imagined, in whips you never imagined,” raps Future.

Esco, who also serves as Future’s A&R, the Atlanta native has worked with the likes of Yo Gotti, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane and others. Back in 2015, the Esco released the notable 56 Nights with Future, which was inspired by Esco’s nearly two months in a Dubai jail. In 2016, Esco also released Project E.T. (“Esco Terrestrial”) with Future.

In related news, Future has really busy as of late. After releasing his first solo record, “I.C.W.N.T.,” Hendrix was featured on DJ Stevie’s exotic dancer anthem, “Stripper.” Only months after releasing Super Slimy with Young Thug, Future is reportedly putting the finishing touches on the second installment of Beast Mode.

#KOLORBLIND 🎨🎨🎨 March 30 🎧 A post shared by DJ ESCO (@escomoecity) on Mar 22, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Stream “Code of Honor” below, and watch the video above.