DJ Khaled is back with another one, and he’s brought along some major friends. The superproducer dropped his newest single, early Friday morning (March 2), “Top Off” featuring Future, JAY-Z and Beyoncé herself.

B got in her bag on dis one. Bar 4 Bar #TOPOFF — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 2, 2018

While DJ Khaled provides his signature ad-libs, Future is tapped for autotune vocals on the chorus, JAY delivers not one, but two verses and Beyoncé – affectionately called B on the Joe Zarrillo co-produced track – lays down a mean hook, equal parts singing and rapping. Spin it here:

As you may know, this isn’t first time this group has worked together. JAY-Z and Beyonce were previously featured on Khaled single, “Shining” of the 2017 album Grateful. Future and Hov previously appeared on Khaled’s 2016 album, Major Key on the track, “I Got the Keys.””Top Off” is reportedly from Khaled’s upcoming album, Father of Asahd.