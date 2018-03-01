DJ Khaled is finally giving fans a taste of his upcoming 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, in the form of a star studded collaboration.

The mogul took to Twitter to post a teaser video announcing the name of the record as well as his new single “Top Off,” which will feature Jay-Z, Beyoncé—referred to as just “B”—and Future. Jay-Z and Future appeared on DJ Khaled’s 2016 record Major Key on “I Got the Keys.” One year later, Queen Bey and her husband collaborated with the producer on Grateful’s hit single “Shining.”

Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.

Watch the short clip, featuring baby Asahd himself, below. “Top Off” will be available Friday (Mar. 2) at 6 a.m. EST.

This story was originally published on Billboard.