DJ Khaled Drops Video Detailing The Meaning Of His Upcoming Album

DJ Khaled is gearing up for his 11th studio album, Father of Asahd. In preparation for his latest studio project, the mega-producer shared a heartfelt message, detailing the significance of this album and his loving relationship with his 17-month-old son.

Khaled dropped the message in a form of a 2-minute video, showing never-before-seen footage of Asahd and their family. In the video, Khaled opens up about what it means to him to be a father and how it has aided in his growth. “Bless up. I have an important message for you. It’s a message about the master key of master keys. I’m talking about love,” Khaled says in a voiceover as the toddler plays in a montage of home videos. “Love can change everything. It’s changed me.”

Khaled also explained the meaning of Asahd’s name. “My son, Asahd. He is my legacy, my love, my lion. That’s what Asahd means: Lion,” he stated.

Father of Asahd is reportedly slated to release in Summer 2018. The album will include the recently-released track, “Top Off” featuring JAY-Z, Future, and Beyonce, which dropped, along with a short teaser on Mar. 2.

Listen and watch DJ Khaled’s full video above. And stay tuned for more updates regarding Father of Asahd.