DJ Scratch Says Craig Mack’s Funeral Was “Very Weird”

Hip-hop pioneer and legendary DJ, DJ Scratch, took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 28) to scold the genre for making Craig Mack’s funeral a “very weird day.”

In a post that featured a picture of Mack’s funeral pamphlet, Scratch wrote, “I’ve never been to a service for someone famous and I was the only famous person to show up. Very weird day today, but what puts a smile on my face is that Lil Bro was at peace way before he passed away. That’s what matters most to me.”

With his 1994 hit, “Flava In Ya Ear” (and its various remixes) jumpstarting Diddy’s Bad Boy record label and the career of the Notorious B.I.G., it’s unclear why DJ Scratch was the only hip-hop honcho that took the time pay homage to the life of Craig Mack. This news coming after several figures in rap sent social media condolences on the day of his death mirrors the life and passing of this iconic MC.

According to the New York Daily News, Mack confessed to having a 2011 revelation that led to his reclusive life in South Carolina. “I had a gun in my lap and I’m sitting there talking to God, saying like, ‘I don’t want to do this, but if it comes to getting ugly with somebody going to try to kill me, I’m going to have to do something first to prevent that,” Mack recounted. The interview was allegedly filmed only a few weeks before his death. The rapper then went on to describe how through an attempt to console himself, he, in turn, had a life-altering moment as he heard the voice of the “God” through the words of Ralph Gordon Stair.

“I knew that it was God talking to me because of the way it made me feel emotionally,” Mack said. “I broke down crying all over the place in the car: ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry I was thinking about trying to do this to somebody.”

Mack then traveled to South Carolina where he joined Stair’s Overcomer Ministry. A tendentious religious sect that he remained involved with until his death on Mar. 12.