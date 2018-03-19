Honestly speaking, every man enjoys some eye-candy from the opposite sex– as long as we respect the women that we’re admiring, it’s all g. Over the weekend, Miami’s DJ Stevie filled our eyes with some beauty as he dipped into his bag to release the alluring visuals to the Future-assisted “Stripper.”

With DJ Spiff behind the camera, he takes us inside of a strip club where Hendrix and Stevie enjoy the company of pretty women, bottles, wads of cash, and cigars.

“Portugal, Portugal, Portugal, Portugal/Go slow, go slow oh/Rocket rocket like I’m oh, oh/Wanna make me hit the high note/Tom Ford I’m a beast, tell me all your secrets/Put diamonds on your ankle, red bottoms on your feet/ Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh/Ooh-whoa-oh-whoa-oh/She move her thighs like she work at G5,” raps Future.

Stevie J is connected, too. Last summer, the DJ released his Lil Wayne featured track, “YFS,” a song from his The Appreciation 9 mixtape.

Also in February, Future released his first solo record of 2018 with “I.C.W.N.T.”

Watch the video above.