DMX To Spend One Year In Jail For Tax Evasion

DMX will reportedly spend one year in prison for tax evasion, multiple outlets report. Additionally, his sentencing will be followed by three years of supervised release, and he must pay $2.3 million in restitution.

TMZ writes that in the courtroom on Wednesday (Mar. 28), the 47-year-old rapper told Fed. Judge Jed Rakoff that “he was too old to be doing the things he’s doing, and admitted he hasn’t been thinking straight.” Judge Rakoff recently rejected the government’s request for DMX to get five years in federal lockup.

The legendary MC (real name Earl Simmons) reportedly spent most of his sentencing in tears, as his upcoming jail time forces him to be away from his 18-month-old son, who has a medical condition.

“I didn’t believe that sh*t stank,” Simmons told the judge about evading taxes.

“Prosecutors said the rapper went out of his way to avoid paying the tax man for years, including siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars in music royalties into the bank accounts of his managers, who then gave him cash to pay for his personal expenses,” writes Page Six.

“This is not a lapse in judgment. This is not a one-year-old thing,” the prosecutor said.