Don C. Debuts ‘March Madness’ Capsule Collection With Wendy’s

As March Madness intensifies with just a few teams left in the coveted NCAA tournament, basketball fever has swept the country and beyond. For sports and fashion aficionados like Don C. the college basketball spirit has been a part of him since childhood.

Before he was helping change the way rappers, pop stars and professional athletes dress with his signature hats and garments, the Chicago native would watch NCAA games with his father, who he credits as his number one source for inspiration, and then enjoy cups of hot chili at his local Wendy’s — true story.

Given his fond memories of Dave Thomas’ franchise, Don was quick to jump at the chance to collaborate with Wendy’s for an exclusive March Madness capsule collection. It includes hats, jerseys, t-shirts and hoodies and is only available at select games and the upcoming Final Four. Made of premium fabrics with a retro feel, these limited edition pieces capture everything the Windy City tastemaker loves about the collegiate aesthetic.

“I love college basketball, but my love is more for the people involved and their connection,” says Don during a sneak preview of his March Madness capsule collection in New York City. He says it was important for him to include a strong touch of nostalgic colorways and lettering to make these clothes as authentic as possible.

“Basketball has always been a part of my fashion choices, and I just wanted to make sure that shows in the pieces I designed for Wendy’s,” added Don C. “I always want to make sure I am delivering the best products possible with everything I do.”

