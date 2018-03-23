Stream Don Q’s New Mixtape ‘Don Talk’ Feat. Pusha T, Tee Grizzley & More

Now that his Highbridge homie A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is making waves all around the country, it’s time for Don Q to make his impact on the game with his new project Don Talk. Over the last year, the Bronx native excelled at expanding his reach way beyond New York City.

His 2017 mixtape Corner Stories exceeded city limits with Florida’s Zoey Dollaz and Philly rapper PnB Rock on the tracklist, but also featured a few key players from the five boroughs as well as his Rowdy Rebel collaboration on Corner Stories Reloaded.

Today (Mar 23), Don Q delivers his latest mixtape Don Talk, which holds eight fresh tracks featuring a wider range of hip-hop’s prominent MCs. G.O.O.D Music President Pusha T comes through with his own “Words of Wisdom” after Desiigner throws down on “Trap Phone.” Meanwhile, Detroit’s Tee Grizzley drops intense bars on “Head Tap” over production by Murda Beatz along with additional production from Honorable C-Note, Ness, Nick Papz, Rel Ruger and SOE95.

Check out the tracklist and stream Don Q’s fresh mixtape Don Talk below.

Don Talk Tracklist

1. “Rap Memorial” (produced by Ness)

2. “Trap Phone” feat. Desiigner (produced by Nick Papz)

3. “Words of Wisdom” feat. Pusha T (produced by Rel Ruger)

4. “Puddle of Water” (produce by Ness and SEO95)

5. “Personal” (produced by Ness)

6. “Head Tap” feat. Tee Grizzley (produced by Murda Beatz)

7. “True or Not” (produced by Honorable C-Note)

8. “Don Talk” (produced by Honorable C-Note)