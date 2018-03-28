From creating the album that millennials will play while their children do Sunday chores to spicing up the jokes of one of Marvel’s most successful films, Donald Glover is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. But despite his packed schedule, Glover still has time to reach into his comedic hat to address rumors and poke fun at the headlines.

According to Variety, FX claims that the Deadpool series that the “Redbone” singer was co-creating with his brother, Stephen Glover, will no longer appear on the company’s FXX sub-channel, citing “creative differences” as the catalyst. Yet rumors began to swirl that the company felt that the entertainer was too busy to complete the show, forcing Marvel and FX to end its production. Glover jokingly responded by unleashing a Twitter thread that showcased the series’ imaginative script.

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

Glover and his brother created one of the most popular shows in FX’s history (Atlanta), which is currently in its second season. The show airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST co-starring Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Brian Tyree Henry.