President Donald Trump is striking back at former vice president and potential 2020 election opponent Joe Biden after the latter reportedly said he would “beat the hell out of Trump” if they were in high school.

On Tuesday (Mar. 20), a video posted to Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats featured Biden saying that he would not like to debate Trump, but instead confront him over his comments about women. “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,'” Biden said.

Trump later took to Twitter Thursday morning (Mar. 22) to call the former VP weak “both mentally and physically” for threatening him with assault. However, the 71-year-old didn’t stop there as he made it apparent that although Biden doesn’t know him, he would still “go down hard and fast, crying all the way” in a fight. He ended the tweet by telling Biden to not threaten people.

This was not Biden’s first time making statements like these as he made similar comments in 2016 while campaigning for Hilary Clinton.