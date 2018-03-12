During a seemingly unregulated speech Saturday (March 10) Donald Trump took aim at seasoned Congresswoman Maxine Waters, alleging the California representative isn’t smart.

“Did you ever see her? Did you ever see her? ‘We will impeach him. We will impeach the president,’ ” Trump said imitating Waters. ‘It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him.’ She’s a low IQ individual. You can’t help it.”

During Trump’s campaign and his election to office, Rep. Waters has been vocal about her ill feelings towards the president, and in October 2017 was one of the first to call for his impeachment.

“Everybody knows that I’m on the front lines not talking about harming anybody, but I am talking about impeachment,” she said. “I don’t think this President should be representing our country. He creates controversy, he cannot get along with our members of Congress, and I’m going to continue my efforts to impeach him.”

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has tried to discredit the congresswoman by alleging she isn’t intelligent enough. According to CNN, earlier this month at the annual Gridiron Club dinner, Trump was quoted saying she needs to take an IQ test. During a visit to MSNBC’s AM Joy with Joy Ann Reid, Waters said Trump’s response was exactly what she expected him to do.

“I certainly expected him to come out with some racist remarks about me,” she said. “So he did exactly what I expected him to do. And, by the way, I’m told he wasn’t funny at all.”