Since his presidential campaign announcement in 2015, President Donald Trump has boasted how his prowess as a skilled businessman will aid in the “restoration” of the United States. But now, with his approval rating at its highest since taking office (a whopping 42 percent), Trump is putting those deal-making talents to the test as he prepares for negotiations with nuclear nuisance, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to TIME, for the first time since the 1950-1953 Korean War, leaders of both the U.S. and North Korea have agreed to sit down for an organized talk. Greeted by optimism on both sides, the monumental meeting will center around denuclearization and is said to happen “before May.”

“(Kim Jong Un) expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” South Korean national security director, Chung Eui-yong shared when asked about his northern neighbor’s feelings about talking to Trump. He then added, “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

Even though this seems to be an extended and accepted olive branch after the two exchanged a series of harsh and often childish critiques of each other’s government, these talk may not go a smooth as projected. In fact, Kim Jung Un is making it clear that he remembers Trump’s Twitter fingers. The official place and time is still being “determined.”

Because of this, if the goal of disarming North Korea is to be achieved, Trump may have to use all the tools he gained as a real estate mogul to soothe the scars he created. This, however, is possible as Professor John Delury, an East Asia expert at Yonsei University in Seoul reports that if North Korea “feels secure” without nuclear weapons then they will do without them. This is something both parties feel can happen.

“President Trump made his reputation on making deals,” a senior administration official stated when discussing this historic meeting. “Kim Jong Un is the one person who is able to make decisions under their authoritarian — uniquely authoritarian — or totalitarian system, and so it made sense to accept the invitation with the one person who can make decisions instead of repeating the long slog of the past.”