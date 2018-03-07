There are a lot of things one can label this as, but surprising unfortunately isn’t one of them.

Tuesday afternoon (March 6) Donald Trump took to Twitter (per usual) to this time discuss the 90th Annual Academy Awards. According to reports, the nearly four-hour long televised ceremony didn’t do well with viewers drawing a record low of 26.5 million. To offer some perspective, January’s Golden Globes in which Oprah Winfrey was honored with a Cecile B. DeMile award dropped just five percent with 19 million viewers.

Trump felt the Oscar ratings were pertinent information for him to have, and decided to brag about the lack of star power in attendance at the event.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

This tweet would absurd if it came from any other sitting president, but this is where we are. Jimmy Kimmel who hosted Sunday’s glamorous affair saw Trump’s tweet and in true Kimmel fashion responded.

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

There were many on social media who didn’t understand why Trump cared about how many people tuned in to watch the Oscars, and questioned why he wasn’t preoccupied with more pressing matters concerning the nation.

User @asu_asia wrote: Aren’t you supposed to be doing something important, like, I don’t know thinking of a plan to prevent another school shooting? While user @Velissavaughn gave the editorial equivalent to a shoulder shrug with her two word response. “This guy.”

Two more years, guys. Just two more years. We can do it. (Hopefully)