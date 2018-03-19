A Dora the Explorer movie will now shoot in Australia after the country’s second largest state of Queensland agreed to a tax break concession, reports Deadline.

A Paramount picture and James Bobin-directed feature, the film is a live-action update of the hit Nick Jr. cartoon and is set to follow a teenage Dora and her cousin Diego as they circumnavigate the world.

While a cast is yet-to-be-announced, Deadline reports Storks director Nick Stoller is tapped for script-writing, and Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are coproducing. The movie has been scheduled for an August 2019 debut.