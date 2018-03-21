Downtown Dion Lets Loose In His “Columbia Street” Video (Prod. by Adrian Lau)

Downtown Dion will never forget where he came from. While many rappers from the Big Apple are quick to flee to New Jersey or Connecticut after securing the bag, the Srf Schl recording artist knows the Lower Eastside will always be home. Even if he does to choose to live elsewhere soon — hint, hint he has big collaborations on deck — Dion can never really leave the hood for good.

In his latest Phe Films-directed video, the Swoop-gawd lays down the law over a La Roux sampled beat, produced by Adrian Lau. Downtown uses the song’s heartfelt kicks to remind folks that he’ll always carry Columbia street on his back no matter where he travels.

“I dropped this video for everyone that doubted me and for everyone in my hood… the whole Downtown period,” Dion tells VIBE. “I’m just getting warmed up this year, but I wanted to let them know that I’m not letting up. You’re going to hear some big records from me very soon.”

Watch his “Columnbia Street” video up top.