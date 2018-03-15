It’s no shocker that Drake is a huge Lauryn Hill fan like the rest of us. In light of Hill’s 20th anniversary for her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Drizzy showed loved to the hip-hop veteran with a snippet of their upcoming collaboration.

Lauryn Hill’s son, Joshua Omaru Marley reportedly previewed the new track on Snapchat on Mar. 13. The single was also previously teased on Soundcloud, but was removed after the person who posted the track was served with a cease and desist letter from Drake’s label Universal Music Group.

Nevertheless, the single is possibly titled “Showin’ Off,” according to the cease and desist letter that was posted online. The track samples, Hill’s 1998 hit, “Ex-Factor.” Drake spits fast verses over the sped-up beat. “You’ve been inside, know you like to lay low,” he raps. “I’ve been peepin’ what you bringing to the table/Working hard, girl, everything paid for.”

Drake previously sampled Hill’s single “Doo Wop (That Thing)” on his 2014 track, “Draft Day.” While Drake definitely uses a sample on the new track, it’s unclear whether Lauryn will lay down new vocals as well. The track has not been given an official release date at this time. Check out the snippet below, and stay tuned for more updates here.