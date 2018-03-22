While attending a recent Toronto Raptors game, Drake took a moment to share that he’s “working on this new album for the city,” and now we’ve learned of at least one producer the rapper is collaborating with for the forthcoming project: Murda Beatz.

Murda Beatz hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday morning to preview a new beat he’s been working on when Drake slipped a big announcement in the comments section of Beatz’s live stream. “New single dropping soon produced by Chef Murda,” Drake wrote. He added another comment that read, “Murda Bless Yo Trap.” The producer paused the instrumental to give a shout-out to Drake and told the rapper that he’s ready and waiting for him to finish up the single.

Murda Beatz and Drake have collaborated a number of times, most recently on Drake’s 2017 effort More Life on songs like “Portland” featuring Quavo and Travis Scott and “No Long Talk” featuring Giggs. Beatz also produced the Drake-featuring “No Shopping” from French Montana and Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds.”

This past weekend, Drake’s OVO Sound radio returned and debuted a remix of N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” with a new verse from Drake.

This article was originally published on Billboard.