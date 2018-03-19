Drake opens a new remix of “Lemon,” N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s collaboration off of 2017’s No One Ever Really Dies.

Pharrell premiered the track during a guest mix on OVO Sound Radio Saturday night (March 17). He then tweeted a preview of the “Lemon” remix, which is now available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify.

The latest version of “Lemon” begins with a verse from Drake, who raps: “I get it how I live it/ I live it how I get/ Y’all don’t really get it​/ I pull up in a lemon/ Blocks get to spendin’/ Money 3D printin’/ Never had a limit/ Never been religious/ I just always had opinions.”

Listen to the “Lemon” remix below, and check out the OVO Sound episode here.

