Drake might be living his life according to “God’s Plan”, but he still has time to play games now and then. Not romantic ones, either, we’re talking about the nerdy kind — online video games.

Last night (March 14), Drizzy and Travi$ Scott joined online gaming platform Twitch to play Fornite with all-star gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins in a live-streamed session. The 6 God played under the alias TheBoyDuddus while Travis went under Cactus_Jackk92.

At one point NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also joined in on the action, which evetnually lead to Twitch breaking a online record with 630,000 concurrent viewer during game play. The previous record was about half of that.

Watch a few highlights below.