Since using Kamaiyah’s 2015 hit “I’m On” as his introductory instrumental, producer Drew Banga has hit the ground running lacing acts like Rexx Life Raj and virtually everybody in the Bay Area with beats. And now, after crossing over to being in front of the boards, Banga drops his new single, “Multi Color,” via Text Me Records. For this youthful, pop-infused record, Drew Banga reunites with 1-O.A.K as well as Tmtk, WADE08 and Amen.

However, being as Banga has established himself as a successful musical director for L.A.-bred artist, Duckwrth, “Multi Color” and his step to the front is just another way the Oakland creative is displaying his diverse palette. “There’s not an artist in the Bay I haven’t produced for, done a song with or gone on tour with,” he says. “I’m a producer. I don’t sing, but I write. I try to make whatever I put my hands on better than what I heard before. And I’m all about cultivating people’s sound.”

Drew Banga’s work ethic only adds to the hype surrounding the release of Kamaiyah’s upcoming sophomore album, where he has many co-production credits. Press play on “Multi Color” below.