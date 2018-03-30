Drew Banga continues to make his musical transformation from the man behind the production of hits like Kamaiyah’s “I’m On” to the man behind the mic. Consider his latest single, “Off My Feet,” the next stage in this metamorphosis.

“Off My Feet” is a neo-funk ballad that sticks to nostalgic trends permeating through his native Northern California. And when the track’s Niles Rodgers-esque bassline is a paired with its infectious repetition of lyrics, “Off My Feet” poises itself to be a record that has will entertain any listener despite his/her preference in genre. Also, the feel-good nature of “Off My Feet” gives the record potential to gain traction throughout these last few months of winter, putting it in the position to be one of 2018’s summer go-to’s.

This single adds to Banga’s already extensive resume. By tackling everything from show production to songwriting, Drew Banga is creating a buzz that will undoubtedly lift him to his rightful place as one of music’s household names. Listen to “Off My Feet” below.