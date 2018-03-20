DVSN Performs “One In A Million/Purple Rain” at 1Xtra Live Lounge

DVSN was invited to BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Live Lounge for an in-studio performance. The OVO duo not only performed “Mood” but also rocked a hypnotizing mashup of Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Recently, the group has been on the road, but still have found time to work on new music. “We both love music so much that there are so many different things that we draw from when we’re making stuff,” Nineteen recently told Billboard about their upcoming tunes. “There’s obviously the traditional R&B sense to our songwriting and I think that comes from just growing up a lot of people around us were playing music that was a lot, I guess, beyond our years. We didn’t realize it then but there were so many things that we were taking in that we shouldn’t haven’t even known at that age and now that we’re doing it, we’re kind of just regurgitating some of the things that come so natural to us and so many people are like, “How do you know so much about this style of R&B?”

He continues, “And it ends up sounding new because we don’t even know that we’re drawing on. I don’t think we’re ever really made the conscious decision that we have to use a little bit of this or a little bit of that but we’ve always sort of found the middle ground between all these things and that just seems to be our comfort zone.”

Watch DVSN rock the set below.